Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Van der Vaart, veteran Dutch midfielder and former player for Ajax, Tottenham and Real Madrid, said that German Timo Werner should be removed from the Chelsea starting lineup, in the interest of Moroccan Hakim Ziyech, and that the latter should start matches, alongside Mason Mount and Olivier Giroud.

Van der Vaart described Werner’s style of play as akin to a “blind horse” running on “without guidance”. He said: It is true that it is characterized by speed, but it kicks off with its head on the ground, and without any clear technical skills, yes, speed is required, when you play a difficult game. Out of your ground, and your team is stressed, but it does nothing more than lower its head to the ground and run, which leads to nothing.

Van der Vaart said in statements to the newspaper “Figo Sport” that Ziyech is the best choice to start in the first place, next to Mason Mount and Olivier Giroud, because the latter needs a player like him. The Dutch star added that Mount also plays the same way, and I see him very useful for the team, and I chose him to play alongside Ziyash and Girou, as for Werner, as I said, “a blind horse”, and he proved that when he was a player at Red Bull Leipzig, and he is doing so now at Chelsea.

Werner joined Chelsea for 53 million euros in the “Summer of 2020”, and scored 10 goals only in 41 participation with the team in various competitions, of which only 5 were in the “Premier League”, and he had not scored in the league since November 7 last.

As for Ziyash, he joined Chelsea for 40 million euros in July 2020, but his knee injury prevented him from playing for a long time, and he only played 90 full minutes once, and it was in front of Sheffield United in the league, and the Blues won 4-1.