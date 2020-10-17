The received on Saturday Chelsea FC Southampton FC in the Premier League. Although Timo Werner and Kai Havertz were able to score their first goals, an ex-Gladbacher missed the home win.
Werner with a double pack – Vestergaard has the last word
The Blues were already leading 2-0 after half an hour through Werner’s premiere brace, but Ings brought Southampton back on just before the break.
After the break, Adams equalized the game, but Havertz made it 3-2 for Chelsea – his first league goal for his new club. However, it was not enough to win, as the ex-Gladbacher Vestergaard steered a shot from Walcott to 3: 3 in stoppage time.
