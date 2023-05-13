In the day of The second edition of #WeRideAsOne was successfully held on Saturday 6 Maythe widespread global event of Ducati which on the same day allows enthusiasts from all over the world to start their engines and celebrate their passion for two wheels and for the Borgo Panigale brand together.

All events internationally

This year, 334 dealerships in the Ducati networkwith 159 Ducati Official Club international artists spread across five continents, have built and put together the winning formula of the event, personalizing each route and transforming their locations into the exclusive stages of the day. The second edition of #WeRideAsOne involved 15,000 Ducatisti from more than 50 countries around the world riding their Ducati and Ducati Scrambler. The heart of the event was the unfailing parade which again this year saw the Reds of Borgo Panigale animate and color the most evocative streets of the main cities: Paris, Singapore, New York, Cologne, Puebla, Mumbai, Brussels, Ningbo, Pretoria, Tel Aviv, Bogota and Berlin are just some of the places that have given this moment of true entertainment.

The Reds in Rome

In Rome, over 500 Ducatisti paraded through the city centre led by the Roman rider who races in MotoGP on the Ducati del Gresini Racing Team, Fabio Di Giannantonio . The group had the exclusive opportunity to pass on via della Conciliazione, the road that leads to St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican City, giving all the participants an unforgettable experience.

Ducati passion also at Mugello

At Mugello, more than 400 enthusiasts took to the track with their bikes for a lap of the track, after starting from Borgo Panigale, Florence and Prato and meeting up together in front of the Tuscan circuit. Among those who left the Factory Store next to the headquarters of the motorcycle manufacturer there were also many Ducati employees and managers, including the Chief Executive Officer Claudio Domenicali riding the Multistrada V4 S.