Over the last few seasons relating to single-seater competitions, several drivers have made their transition from Formula 1 to Formula E, exactly as done by the Italian Antonio Giovinazzi, the last example in chronological order. Even before the Apulian, however, there were numerous cases of these transfers, as he did Pascal Wehrlein. The German, engaged in the Circus with Manor and Sauber between 2016 and 2017, then realized his change of category in 2018, without changing it since then.

Having therefore experienced experiences in both series, the 27-year-old – author of 6 points won in F1 – was thus able to establish technical differences between the characteristics of the two cars, focusing in particular on the tires. Interviewed by soymotor.com, the Porsche driver has in fact concentrated on the aspect inherent to grip, completely different between the two categories: “The cars of Formula E they are difficult to drive – has explained – because they don’t have much grip. As a result, the machine is always in motion and often tends to slip, thus going sideways. To go fast with this car you have to drive it over the edge. In some Formula 1 cars, however, it is different. In that case you can see the steering wheel, and seems to travel on the tracks. In Formula E you struggle with the car all the time, and it’s quite difficult. It must also be considered – he concluded – that most of the time we are also on street circuits, where you only have walls around you. Consequently, we must also be very careful “. The 2021-2022 Formula E season will kick off on January 28, the day the first round opens in Saudi Arabia. On the contrary, the Circus will turn on the green light on March 20 in Bahrain, the first appointment of the longest season in the history of this sport.