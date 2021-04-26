On May 13, the first major expansion for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, War of the Druids, will arrive. There are many who hope to expand the original story by traveling to new lands and facing new enemies. It is striking that the publication of new images of this expansion has revealed the existence of a new and fearsome enemy. The werewolves will come to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in the Wrath of the Druids expansion, as has been discovered in some images posted on Twitter.
The author of the publication is Aggiornamenti Lumia, who through a Tweet has offered a little more information that has emerged from a digital store. On she specifies what Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, War of the Druids will arrive on May 13 and will be 12.57GB in size. A series of 4K images have been published, in which you can see the figure of one of those legendary myths linked to this expansion of the game.
But what is confirmed by these images is that werewolves will arrive in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in the Wrath of the Druids expansion. Remember, that the Wath of the Druids expansion is coming soon, and will bring the action and the story to a region of Ireland. There is a cult of Druids, known as the Sons of Danu, and not much else has been specified about the story. But we are certain that we could meet new enemies and also new beasts linked to nature.
Among the information revealed, since we cannot know the origin of these images, and the information that points to their launch, we cannot know if that size corresponds to all versions. Relating the druids with supernatural beings can be something normal, it has been one of these three images that has allowed to confirm this fact, and it is that werewolves coming to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in the Wrath of the Druids expansion, as we can see in the image below.
Now we just have to wait, because it is Ubisoft who has to explain a little more what they intend to narrate in this expansion. Ubisoft recently wanted to apologize for the quality of the content they have introduced in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. So many delays and problems do not seem to have helped meet the demands, or the hopes, of a community that discovered and enjoyed this latest installment in the assassins guild saga.
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available on Xbox and Playstation consoles, as well as PC and Google Stadia.
