Cyanide studio returns to the fray with a new title, this time based on the World of Darkness metaverse. In Werewolf: The Apocalypse- Earthblood we will meet Cahal, a lycanthrope who must return to his pack after a tragic accident, to restore peace and health to Mother Earth, ending the Endron Corporation. Cyanide Studio brings this time an action and stealth game, quite entertaining and light, although without reaching the level of its previous titles. We leave you with him Werewolf review: The Apocalypse- Earthblood – Xbox Series X | S, which has been possible thanks to the press copy that Nacon Spain has provided us and has been made on Xbox Series S.

Cyanide Studios, French AA talent

Cyanide studio It is a team based in Paris, already known for quite some time by a large part of the users of the industry. And that, little by little, has been gaining more and more followers. Created in 2000, since then it has become one of the most prolific studios in all of France. To his credit are titles such as the Pro Cycling Manager saga, Tour de France or Call of Cthulhu. Cyanide Studio currently has 150 employees, and in 2015 it created the Big Bad Wolf subdivision, whom you may know from the episodic game The Council and Vampire The Masquerade: Swansong, which will be released this year.

In May 2018, Cyanide Studio became part of BigBen Interactive (now Nacon). This French distributor is one of the largest and most recognized in the country, having launched a multitude of titles on the market. Among its latest releases are Handball 21, Tennis World Tour 2 and WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship, in addition to the game at hand.

Mother Earth against the power of megacorporations

“Cahal, a powerful Garou, decides to go into exile after losing control of his own destructive rage. In search of blood and redemption, Cahal plays a crucial role in the great war between the Garous and Endron, a powerful oil company in the service of the Wyrm, whose destruction is ravaging the planet ”, we can read in Xbox Store.

Werewolf: The Apocalypse- Earthblood offers us an adventure of action and stealth in the third person. After a terrible accident shakes his pack, Cahal decides to get away from them to avoid causing irreparable damage. However, when the Endron Corporation strikes again and unleashes its full power against the lycanthropes, Cahal will have no choice but to take his rightful place.

Werewolf: The Apocalypse- Earthblood offers us a game focused on action. To defeat the Endron Corporation, Cahal must complete various missions. Almost all of them will take place at the Endron facility, which in one way or another we will have to sabotage and destroy. Something that may become a bit repetitive, as it takes place in very similar spaces.

To complete the missions, Cahal can adopt three different appearances. As a human, he will be able to interact with the other humans he meets and with the members of his pack. Like lupus, it can infiltrate certain spaces, usually hidden and narrow spaces. But without a doubt it is the Lycanthrope Cahal, the Crinos, the one that interests the most in terms of the game and the fighting, because it will be in this version that he will unleash all his power.

The great attraction of Werewolf: The Apocalypse- Earthblood is found in the fighting And in the skills with which Cahal has to defend himself against enemies. Once in combat, Cahal will become a werewolf and we can choose between two modes: Crinos agile or mole, the first being the fast and light version of the Crinos and, the second, the heavy and stronger version. In either of its two versions, the game will allow us to carry out combos and piecemeal attacks, which we can complement with the skills that we unlock.

The game will also allow us to accumulate Fury, in such a way that, when we have enough, to invoke the Frenzy; a kind of ecstasy in which Cahal will turn into a beast and destroy everything in his path. Something that will come in handy in the most difficult battles. On the other hand, we will also have other basic tools in combat, such as life recovery or dodge, which will help us get out of trouble on more than one occasion.

All this variety of attacks and techniques will be useful depending on the enemies we meet. Although, at first, we only have to face off with Endron soldiers, little by little the reinforcements will become more complicated (mecha included). So it will be interesting to alternate the states of the Crinos, from agile to mole, depending on our needs, while complementing them with the combos. However, this variety of attacks and enemies in practice does not translate into a more or less dynamic combat. On many occasions, the combat of Werewolf: The Apocalypse- Earthblood ends up being reduced to the same attacks and movements, both own and of the enemies, without giving rise to a greater strategy or greater possibilities of taking advantage of the abilities that Cahal offers us.

Taking advantage of the stealth of lupus

Along with the fighting, the second great playable element that presents Werewolf: The Apocalypse- Earthblood is stealth. To take advantage of it, lupus, the wolf version of Cahal, will be essential. For example, we can use it to prevent enemies from detecting us or to enter narrow places. It will also be interesting to take advantage of the Threshold Vision; a technique that will allow us to detect specific threats, such as Silver, which can cause considerable damage in combat. However, we will have to be very careful because, if the soldiers detect us, we will go into combat.

Stealth, while offering interesting moments, is not as polished as it could have been. As often happens in this genre, enemies usually have a pattern of movements that we have to learn in order to advance. But, in this case, we may find ourselves in situations in which we try to move but some enemy detects us or we have little mobility and hiding space. Causing, in a very short time, that all enemies detect Cahal and we enter into combat. It is true that the combat is well designed and it will not be complicated or heavy. But it would have been more dynamic to be able to enjoy the stealth phases better, in addition to giving them greater relevance for the gameplay.

To improve Crinos, the game offers us several skills that we can improve. The truth is that the game offers a fairly complete skill tree, with all kinds of skills, whether tactical or Combat, where the improvements of the two versions of Crinos and Frenzy stand out. The improvements can be unlocked as we get spiritual points, either by completing missions or finding them in different objects.

A complete story with possibilities

“Gaia, Mother Earth, is dying. Devastated by the insatiable voracity of man, she is losing the battle against the Wyrm, a cosmic force of decay and destruction. At the helm of the Endron Corporation, the servants of the Wyrm are ready to mercilessly devour the spoils of nature itself. The Wyrm, a corrupting entity, is winning the war against Gaia, Mother Earth. Pentex, a multinational corporation at the service of the Wyrm, controls the world through its subsidiaries. “

Werewolf: The Apocalypse: Earthblood takes a story based on World of Darkness, the World of Darkness, one of the best known role-playing game sagas and in which other metaverses such as Vampire: The Masquerade or Wraith: The Oblivion are included. The game presents us with the eternal struggle of good against evil, although taking as a reference a very topical topic: the fight of nature (Gaia, Mother Earth) against the megacorporations that seek to destroy it and that, in this game, are possessed by the Wyrm, a cosmic destructive force.

And the truth is that story is quite successful, presenting us with a world that can undoubtedly lead to many more expansions and projects. The bulk of the story falls on Cahal, the protagonist Garou, his point of view being the one that we mostly know through the conversations he has with the other characters. Together with him, we will meet other humans and members of the pack, such as Rodko, the leader of the pack, or Aedana, the daughter of Cahal. All of them important for the argument and that we will also get to know little by little. However, it is true that all of them could have given much more and that, at times, they can be somewhat flat and typical.

From a technical point of view, this is not the best work of Cyanide Studio. The graphics look a bit outdated and don’t take much advantage of the power of the current generation. Despite this, we have not found bugs that hinder the experience and that, in general, is quite fluid and successful. Werewolf: The Apocalypse-Earthblood also has some pretty cool music, which will accompany certain situations very well (especially combats), although a certain variety of themes is missing. The game comes with English voices and Spanish subtitles and runs for around 12 hours (although, as always, everything will depend on how you play).

Conclusion: a correct return for Cyanide Studio

Werewolf: The Apocalypse- Earthblood is a correct game, which does what it sets out to do. Despite not contributing anything new to the genre and its technical shortcomings, it is entertaining, and playable, with an elaborate story that could undoubtedly be used more in future studio projects.