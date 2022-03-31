According to the Georgia USA website, the halloween special, “Werewolf by night” would have entered filming, probably on the Atlanta sets, which Marvel Studios frequently uses for the plots of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The outlet revealed that a project titled “Buzzcut” is currently filming in the state and is being distributed by Disney Plus.

Several media had previously reported that “Buzzcut” was the working title of “Werewolf by night”a special whose release had been scheduled for Halloween 2022 for a long time, but the problems related to the pandemic had kept the production constantly changing the recording date.

If these reports are true, the producers will now have just six months to finish the project with all the special effects and sound work included and be ready for the launch campaign and promotions at least a couple of weeks before the premiere.

Jack Russell and Jack Gomez are the Marvel Comics characters who transform into werewolves. Photo: Marvel.

YOU CAN SEE: “Moon Knight”: comics that you can read before to learn more about the new Disney + hero

Who is Marvel’s Werewolf?

“Werewolf (werewolf) by night” has been part of the life of 2 characters from Marvel comics, the first is jack russell, who was the one who faced Moon Knight (in that comic Marc Spector made his first appearance). and the latin jack gomezwho became a Werewolf at the tender age of 13.

Aside from Moon Knight, Marvel’s Werewolf Has Links to Blade and Dracula . That’s why the protagonist of the special would probably cross paths with these characters at some point and MCU program or movie.

What else is known about this Halloween special?

“Werewolf by night” will star Gael García Bernal, accompanied by the actress Laura Donnelly and will be led by Michael Giacchino who has composed music for several Marvel movies, including “Doctor Stranger,” “Jon Watts’s Spider-Man Trilogy” and the upcoming “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

The project is written by Robert Nelson Jacobs and whose approach will join the darkest part of Marvel superheroes that began with Moon Knight. For now, no further details about “Werewolf by night” have been revealed, such as the content of the show that will start receiving attention as soon as the premiere date is up.