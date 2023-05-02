A boy shared a case that went viral on the Internet, since in a series of videos, he shared that after buying a car and having an accident, he had saved to be able to fix it, however, a girl cut all the bills of the young man, for a surprising reason.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the user “@alexander_cera” spread the scene that paralyzed all Internet users, since he revealed what his cousin did with all his money.

Alexander Cera showed a table full of bills, with denominations of $100, $500, $200 and $50, which were broken into little pieces, since a girl got confused.

The content creator explained: “Pov: your 4-year-old cousin found colored pieces of paper to cut out in your room”, which is why the video immediately went viral.

Internet users learning that the boy lost thousands of pesos because his cousin he confused the bills with colored pieces of papereveryone wanted to know if their uncles would do something about it.

One user in the comment box, who gave his story, pointed out: “The money was to fix a car that hit me, but my uncles They already told me that they will not be responsible hahahaha it will be time to continue saving“.

After showing in the clip the “mischief” of the girl when she found the savings with which she intended to send her car to be fixed, the comments did not wait as netizens told similar stories.