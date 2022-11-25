Qatar.- As always happens in every FIFA World Cup, the Mexican fans have been giving a lot to talk about with their occurrences in Asian territory. Now, the case of a Mexican who decided to convert to Islam.

Since before the beginning of the World Cup Qatar 2022 Last Sunday, November 20, Mexican foot ball fans have been going viral on virtual platforms.

Just yesterday a clip began to attract attention on the internet in which you can see how citizens of Mexico dressed up as Qataris and scolded fans of the Argentine team.

Now, in the last hours, the case of a Mexican who made the decision to convert to the Islamthis after having a deep conversation with a man from Qatar.

It was through the social network Twitter where the video was published in which you can witness the moment in which a Mexican soccer player is talking with a Qatari practitioner of Islam.

According to what can be observed, the Tigers fanwho, in addition to the Mexican team shirt, wore a sombrero, was very attentive to what the man from the country located in Middle East.

“Do you know that in Islam we believe in one god and in several messengers?” the man of faith asks the fan from Mexico before making him swear to his new religion.

Faced with this question, although somewhat nervous, the young man answers yes. Next, the Qatari asks him the following: “When you are a Muslim you will not lose Jesus because Muslims believe in Jesus, do you accept that?”

After the Tigres fan accepted that he would convert to Islam of his own free will, he followed the words pronounced by the religious man through which he promised to worship Allah.

“I attest that there is no one worthy of worship except Allah. And I attest that Muhammad is his last messenger. And I attest that Jesus is his servant and messenger,” said the religious and the Mexican.

When the conversion is complete, the two men hugged and the man of faith asked the citizen of Mexico to read the Koran so that he could learn more of the new religion that he will profess from now on.

Did you understand or not?

As expected, the video uploaded to Twitter became a trend in a short time, managing to gather more than 379 thousand reproductions so far, as well as more than 3,000 “likes” and more than 670 retweets.

“It is seen that he does not understand”, “the Mexican does not understand what is happening”, “maybe he was interested in the 4 wives he can have”, you can read some comments made in the publication