The government of USA offers different Alternatives to Obtain Citizenship from that country. One of these benefits those who are or have been part of of the US Armed Forces.

“If you serve or have served in the Armed Forces of the United States and are interested in becoming a United States citizen, you may be eligible to apply for naturalization under certain special provisions of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA),” as announced by the official page of US Citizenship and Immigration Services.

In order to apply for naturalization, members of the military must meet all the requirements of any of the INA sections 328 or 329, In order to be able to fill out and present the Form N-400 under the section that corresponds to each person.

These sections and form are the rules that the United States establishes to access citizenship.

The section 328 of INA is aimed at everyone military who served during peacetime.

For her part, the section 329 of INA is granted for all military who served during a period of conflict.

Case 1: people who have served in times of peace

as he says US Citizenship and Immigration Services, These are the requirements to apply for naturalization if I serve during peacetime:

– Have 18 years of age or older.

– Have served honorably in the US Armed Forces. for a period or periods totaling one year.

– Have presented the Form N-426, Certification of Military or Naval Serviceat the time you filed Form N-400, if you are currently in serviceor a photocopy of a official discharge document for all tours of service if you are not currently on active duty.

– Demonstrate that, if you were separated from military service, it was under honorable conditions.

– Be a lawful permanent resident at the time of your naturalization interview.

– Meet certain residency requirements and physical presence.

– Demonstrate command of the English language, unless you qualify for an exemption or exception.

– Demonstrate knowledge of US history and government., unless you have an exemption or exception.

– Demonstrate good moral character for at least 5 years before you file Form N-400 and until you naturalize.

– show that you are adhered to the principles of the United States Constitution.

Case 2: people who have served during periods of hostility

According to US Citizenship and Immigration Services These are the “designated periods of hostility”:

– April 6, 1917 to November 11, 1918.

– September 1, 1939 to December 31, 1946.

– June 25, 1950 to July 1, 1955.

– February 28, 1961 to October 15, 1978.

– August 2, 1990 to April 11, 1991.

– September 11, 2001 to the present.

If you provided services on any of the above dates, these are the requirements to apply for naturalization according to the entity:

– have served honorably in the United States Armed Forces during a designated period of hostilityand if separated, it was under honorable conditions for their periods of qualified service;

– Have presented the Form N-426, Certification of Military or Naval Serviceat the time you filed Form N-400, if you are currently in serviceor one photocopy of an official discharge document for all tours of duty if you are not currently on active duty.

– Be a legal permanent resident or have been physically present in the United States to time of enlistment, redialing, prolongation, or assignment in the United States Armed Forces.

– Demonstrate English language proficiencyunless you qualify for an exemption or exception.

– Demonstrate knowledge of US history and governmentunless you have an exemption or exception.

– Demonstrate good moral character for a minimum of 1 year before you file your Form N-400 and until you naturalize.

– show that you are adhered to the principles of the United States Constitution;

– An applicant filing on the basis of military service during periods of hostility is exempt from general naturalization requirements of continuous residence and continuous physical presence.

How to apply for naturalization?

There is a designated USCIS coordinator at many US military installations. (government agency that oversees legal immigration to the United States), therefore, it is possible to go in person to request support with the naturalization process.

The same way, the application can be completed digitally creating a USCIS account and filing Form N-400 online.

Additionally, if you are currently serving in the military, you can go up the chain of command to request a certification of honorable military service on Form N-426, Certification of Military or Naval Service.

Instead, if there was a separation from the Armed Forces, should be sent the complete application along with all the required materials to the addresses that the authorities define on their website.

To consider

For the evaluation of the applications the identity of the individuals will be verified by means of fingerprints and a scheduled interview at a local USCIS office.

In said appointmentassess eligibility for naturalization and they will check the knowledge of English and civics.

Subsequently, if the answer is affirmative, the date will be informed so that the applicant can take the Oath of Allegiance and thereby become a United States citizen.

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME