The vaccinations against the corona virus are progressing much faster in Germany. But a doctor from Baden-Württemberg is not moving fast enough. She makes a vaccination proposal – there is a catch.

Corona pandemic in Germany

A doctor from Baden-Württemberg can do that Vaccination against Covid-19 but not fast enough.

but not fast enough. She makes one Proposal on the corona vaccines from Biontech and Astrazeneca – there is a catch.

Munich / Stuttgart – The vaccinations against Covid-19 in Germany are making progress. On Tuesday, May 4th, they got loud Vaccination Dashboard of the Federal Ministry of Health and the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) administered 813,290 additional doses of vaccine against the insidious coronavirus. At this point in time, at least 29.5 percent of the population had received a primary vaccination. The total number of vaccine doses administered rose to 31,468,712.

So things are moving forward in the second quarter of 2021, as announced by Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU). But it could be much faster. At least one doctor from the Stuttgart area in Baden-Württemberg is of this opinion. The SWR and makes the name of the doctor unrecognizable, according to the report because of legal concerns about her proposal to vaccinate against Corona.

Vaccinations against the coronavirus in Germany: Would more be possible?

Specifically, the doctor suggests injecting seven instead of six vaccine doses from one ampoule of Biontech. In her opinion, eleven instead of ten doses could be injected from one bottle of Astrazeneca vaccine. “It works if you do it skillfully,” she says in the report of the Southwest Broadcasting quoted: “We waste thousands of doses of vaccine.”

Corona vaccinations in Germany: As of May 4, 2021: vaccination doses administered so far: 31,468,712 at least with first vaccination: 29.5 percent of the total population fully vaccinated: 8.3 percent of the total population

If you carefully draw out the syringe or use special syringes, an additional dose is possible per ampoule, the doctor explains loudly SWR vaccinates patients against the coronavirus in her practice. “Wherever we can, we take an extra dose. It goes without saying that we always adhere to the prescribed amount of active ingredient with every vaccination, “she says and demands:” We have to use every chance to bring down the third corona wave. ”

Vaccinations against the coronavirus in Germany: more doses from ampoules from Biontech and Astrazeneca?

However, there is a legal problem, at least in Baden-Württemberg. It’s about liability. Here, too, the rules apparently differ from state to state. “It would be nice if it were approved from above and covered by liability law,” she says, referring to the situation in the southwest.

Indeed: The Baden-Württemberg Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KVBW) is also in favor of injecting more doses from existing vaccine vials if necessary.

The problem, however, is: “If doctors use more vaccine doses than the vaccination doses specified by the manufacturer per ampoule, they have to take responsibility themselves,” explains KVBW press spokesman Kai Sonntag dem SWR. The KVBW spokesman calls for a definition at the state or federal level. One sentence in the vaccination ordinance would suffice, he says. The Baden-Württemberg Ministry of Social Affairs said aloud on the question of possible liability SWR: “This question would only arise in the moment in which there is vaccination damage.”

Vaccinations against the corona virus in Germany: Rhineland-Palatinate recommends more doses of Biontech

A little further north it looks different. For example, the Rhineland-Palatinate Ministry of Health recommends a seventh dose of Biontech per ampoule and an eleventh dose of Astrazeneca. “When the additional dose can be withdrawn completely and without particles. This creates the necessary legal security for the doctors. ”

Obviously, such security does not exist everywhere in Germany. Why do more corona vaccinations fall by the wayside? (pm)