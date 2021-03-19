The titans of Attack on Titan they were able to cause nightmares in some of their fans when they first saw them, as having huge beings running around with awkward movements to eat you doesn’t sound like something we want. Although this work is fictional, several people have wondered if planet Earth once housed huge humanoid beings. Did the Titans that appear in Attack on Titan (AOT) actually exist?

To try to give an answer to this AOT question, we analyze some of the theories and historical data that speak of titans, or rather, real life giants.

The presence of huge humanoids is not something that has begun to be talked about recently, since several accounts from antiquity include references to these beings.

A few years ago when Attack on Titan It was already beginning to give something to talk about, a supposed black and white video went viral where we could see a huge man walking in the streets of a town.

Although it seemed very credible at first, it was soon revealed that it was actually an advertisement for a movie called Big man japan, whose effects left much to be desired.

Titans of old they are not like those of AOT

There are several accounts that detail the existence of giants in antiquity, although the first to describe them were the Sumerians in ancient times. Epic of Gilgamesh, where this king is shown with a huge being.

The Greeks and Hindus also spoke of beings of great size when telling stories about the Hyperboreans and about the demon Putana, respectively, although the conception of the Titans reached the stories about Prometheus.

The Bible also dedicates a section to tell us the story of the giant Goliath, although in Genesis 6 it relates the existence of several better known as Nephilim.

These are shown as children of angels with human women, and according to the story, they became extinct after the universal flood.

The Titans of America

Many cultures around the world, including America, tell tales of what appeared to be titans, but in particular there are three that stand out.

The first corresponds to the so-called ‘Patagones’, registered in the blog of Ferdinand of Magellan by the sailor Antonio Pigafetta.

In this letter it is described that the crew of the boat barely reached their waists.

Sir Francis Drake confirmed that these men were taller and rougher than normal, but denied that they were so huge; Nevertheless, Jacob Le Maine, who visited Patagonia in 1615, drew on a map what appears to be the tomb of a titan, reinforcing what was seen by Magellan’s crew.

Almost in the center, in the letter H you can see a huge skeleton.

The second case originates from Mexico and was reported by the Jesuit anthropologist and naturalist Jose de Acosta, who described his findings in his Natural History of the Indies.

In this writing he points out the Chichimecas of Potosí as beings so enormous that ‘they pulled the branches off the trees as we defoliate the lettuces’.

Third is a reference made by the Jesuit Juan de Velasco, who in his Ancient History of the Kingdom of Quito mention that Blanket It was home to terrifying giants, who would have left large skeletons and footprints.

Of course, there is no scientific evidence of corpses of these beings, although around the world, apparently human footmarks of great proportions have been found.

This photograph would have been taken in China.

Corey Goode’s Sleeping Giants

This last reference borders more on the field of the paranormal than science, as the video material was provided by Corey Goode, a producer dedicated to this type of subject.

According to Goode, he was able to visit some projects and discoveries concealed by the United States government, the most relevant being that of a grave in Kurdistan, Iran.

In this place they would have found hypersleep capsules with sleeping giants inside, which had relics thousands of years old and information in crystals.

Goode affirms that these beings were found in different parts of the world and that they are still alive, although there is no official information to support his claim or the veracity of the material shown.

Were there giants and titans as in AOT?

There is no strong enough indication to say that colossal humanoids existed, although some genetic conditions can cause certain people to reach great heights.

So you can rest assured, because the titans of Attack on Titan (AOT) do not exist and apparently never existed.

We recommend you:

Source 1, Source 2, Source 3, Source 4.



