Car registrations fell by 51.5% last January, a drop nine times higher than that registered in other neighboring European countries, such as France. A good part of this fall is explained by the negative effect of the increase in the registration tax after the new WLTP emissions measurement system came into force.

A market crash of this magnitude is very bad news for the entire economy of the country. Only in January they have stopped collecting 150 million euros in taxes on the vehicle. It is scary to think what would happen if this trend continued in the coming months. Given the situation of the economy and public accounts, can we afford it?

This market crash has consequences on employment. Dealers can lose around 18,000 jobs. Other activities in the automotive value chain will follow and the impact on employment will reach factories, since maintaining industrial activity requires a strong market. Can we afford it?

Spain does not have decision-making centers in the automotive industry, which maintains its “miracle” thanks to its excellent levels of competitiveness. Large corporations currently have plans for industrial renovation and awarding of new models, mostly electric, on the table for the next few years. They will obviously bet on countries where the automobile is not a penalized sector. Spain is not currently perceived as an automotive-friendly country, and that puts our industry at serious risk. Can we afford it?

Cars sold in Spain emitted exactly the same CO2 on December 31, 2020 as on January 1, 2021. Why has the registration tax been raised based exclusively on ideological criteria? Why is Spain the only producer country in Europe that has not adjusted the registration tax brackets to adapt to the WLTP? Can we afford to put our country’s most important industrial sector at risk purely for ideological reasons?

Car manufacturers are not only aligned, but fully committed to the Government’s decarbonization objectives and to the electrification of the vehicle fleet. The latter requires programs to stimulate the purchase and development of more powerful and stable infrastructures that accelerate the adoption of the already wide range of electrified cars.

The commitment of the sector is unquestionable, but the closure of not modifying the sections of the registration tax is unacceptable, for exclusively ideological reasons, thus making it difficult to renew the aging and polluting Spanish automobile fleet.

It is urgent to urge Pedro Sánchez to intervene as President of the Government to reverse the situation. The solution is in your hands, and there is still time to put an end to this nonsense that slows the reduction of emissions in the vehicle fleet, with a brutal impact on employment, the economy and even the quality of the air we breathe in our cities . The automobile has a formidable pulling effect on another twenty sectors. The sooner the automobile sector recovers, the sooner Spain will recover. We’re still on time.

Francisco Pérez Botello is president of Volkswagen Group España Distribución