According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, Sonia Bruganelli and Paolo Bonolis would have been paid to give an interview to “Vanity Fair”. Over the last few hours, the person concerned has decided to reveal the truth on social media. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

In recent days, Sonia Bruganelli e Paul Bonolis they announced theirs separation in an interview given to “Vanity Fair”. Already in recent months, there were rumors that the couple was facing a sentimental crisis but everything was recently confirmed by those directly involved.

In any case, many speculate that the now ex-spouses have received gods money to announce their breakup in the “Vanity Fair” interview. To spread the denial the columnist thought about it Big Brother VIP through one history posted on his Instagram profile. The woman wanted to clarify:

For clarity: no euro has been added to our already large assets.

Later, someone asked her the reason of the previous denial arrived through a video made by the pool. This was hers answer:

Luckily Paolo found the irony to react. We shot a video to deny the news. Why? To take back what was ours. It’s okay to be judged because we are public figures, but we could also have been separated for some time and not want to say it.

Finally, Paolo Bonolis also made a intervention regarding the matter. The famous conductor was keen to point out that they themselves should have given the news first, instead of i newspapers: