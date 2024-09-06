Angelo Pisani and Katia Follesa They said goodbye about a year ago but continue to work together, revealing that they are on excellent terms. A lot has been said about their separation, which is why the two comedians have decided to make a video to explain what happened.

Angelo Pisani and Katia Follesa have split up

Among the funniest couples ever was the one made up of the two comedians Angelo Pisani and Katia Follesa. Doing the same job allowed them to fully experience the couple’s experience, but also the one under the working circumstances.

Unfortunately, however, their relationship deteriorated over time and in the end, after twenty years of relationship and a daughter, they decided to to separate. In reality, the news of their breakup has never been officially given, but it has always been assumed since the two have stopped appearing together.

To give some more explanations Katiawho had spoken of a very delicate moment that could be attributed to a mutation and not to the end of a story. The two, in fact, have never definitively said goodbye, as they continue to be there for each other despite everything.

To try to calm things down a bit and give some explanations to all the curious, Katia Follesa decided to post a video on Instagram in which she appears with her ex-partner. The two are very smiling and have declared that they have two very important news to announce to their fans.

At first they talked about the dates that will see them as protagonists of the next shows around Italy. Katia then took the floor, explaining how she and Angelo are no longer together, but that they decided to say it only now because they didn’t think this fact could matter to anyone.

The two then said that the separation cannot always be described as a breakup, as it allowed them to be who they really are by taking two different paths. They are two different people, neither of whom made a mistake and who can now be free to be happywithout the need for further ties.