A mother of three from Plymouth, UK, has died as a result of her AstraZeneca vaccination. A blood clot had formed.

Plymouth, United Kingdom – 43-year-old Tanya Smith was completely healthy, says her significant other, Kenneth Edwards. But after being vaccinated with AstraZeneca, the mother of three developed severe stomach cramps and was hospitalized. There she died of a heart attack a little later.

Your family is deeply sad. "She leaves two adult children and a twelve-year-old girl with a disability," says partner Kenneth Edwards. "She loved her family more than anything and was always there for all of us. We're pretty lost without her."