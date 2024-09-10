Ashley Tisdale and husband Christopher French have become parents to a second baby girl. The announcement was made on social media

Second pink ribbon for the American actress Ashley Tisdale and her husband Christopher French. Last September 6th, in fact, their second baby girl was born, whom they named Emerson Clover French.

After the birth of the firstborn, Jupiter Irisborn in March 2021, the happy couple of new parents spread the happy news of the arrival of their little girl through their social channels, revealing her name:

Through a post published and shared on her Instagram page, actress Ashley Tisdale announced the birth of her second child, with husband Christopher French.

The post, published on September 8, portrays the very tender image of the parents’ hands intertwined with those of their daughter:

“Emerson Clover French, all three of us are obsessed with you. It arrived on 9.6.24″

The love story between the actress and her husband Christopher French

Actress Ashley Tisdale, 36, and musician Christopher French got married in 2014.

A love story that began in 2012 and culminated with the fateful proposal just one year later on the top floor of theEmpire State Building from New York complete with diamond ring.

Just a few days ago, the happy couple celebrated their 10 years of marriage. A truly special occasion that the two wanted to celebrate by publishing a wonderful dedication of love:

“10 years of marriage to the love of my life. I will always remember being with you for the first time in Santa Monica and hearing a voice say ‘this is the guy you’re going to marry’ that I literally knew, and to be honest I think we’ve been together for many lifetimes. And every time we get together and then life makes sense. I am so grateful Chris and I know how lucky I am because you are a good man Charlie Brown. I want you to always remember this caption when my postpartum journey takes me to hormones ‘I hate you’. I love you!! “