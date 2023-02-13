let’s get along It was canceled four days after its premiere due to —so they said— its low audience, almost half the average for La 1, but RTVE does not need to pay attention to the audience because it is not financed by advertising, and because the public service does not it needs to be profitable (although it shouldn’t be ruinous either) to exist. So it seems implausible to me that the late night de Ana Morgade has disappeared from the grid just because no one saw it.

Scriptwriters, directors, editors, sound engineers, lighting artists, props, make-up artists, tailors, musicians, etc., begin months before the premiere to shape something that can go well or badly. During the preparation time, the team undergoes a period of trial and error where sections and collaborators are tested. The normal thing is that the producers of the chain are above (even very above) what the subcontracted producer is doing. What I’m going to say is that last Monday could not have caught them by surprise.

The problem, I suppose, is that Morgade’s program is very expensive. I do not want to enter into judging whether the money is well or badly spent. Programs should be allowed to get going. I will not enter if let’s get along Whether or not he deserved a little more time, but I would like to know why no one, when the boat starts to take on water, is capable of plugging the hull as any sane person would. What happens on TV? Why is it governed by a logic more typical of Lewis Carroll characters than of common mortals? I’m afraid it’s easier to do a funny monologue than to answer these questions.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISIÓN on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Receive the television newsletter All the news from channels and platforms, with interviews, news and analysis, as well as recommendations and criticism from our journalists SIGN UP See also COVID in Spain, last minute live | XE variant, masks, vaccines, strains...