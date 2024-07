Actor George Clooney and his wife, lawyer Amal Alamuddin | Photo: EFE/EPA/ANDREA MEROLA

American actor George Clooney, a Democratic Party campaign donor, joined the chorus of those calling on US President Joe Biden to give up his bid for re-election in November on Wednesday (10).

“I love Joe Biden. As a senator. As a vice president and as a president. I consider him a friend and I believe in him. I believe in his character. I believe in his morals. Over the past four years, he has won many of the battles he has faced. But the one battle he cannot win is the battle against time,” wrote Clooney, in an article published by The New York Times this Wednesday (10).

Since his poor performance in the debate against Republican Donald Trump on the 27th, Biden has been under pressure from campaign donors, media outlets and fellow Democrats to drop out of the race. However, for now, he has said he will remain in the fight for reelection.

“Our party leaders need to stop telling us that 51 million people [audiência do debate realizado pela CNN] “They didn’t see what we just saw. We’re all so terrified by the prospect of a second Trump term that we chose to ignore all the warning signs,” Clooney said.

The actor urged key Democrats, including the party’s Senate and House leaders, Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries, respectively, and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, to convince Biden to “voluntarily step aside.” “We’re not going to win in November with this president,” Clooney said.