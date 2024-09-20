Home policy

From: Erkan Pehlivan

Press Split

It is probably one of the greatest successes for the Ukrainian military. Many missiles were destroyed in an attack on an ammunition depot in Russia.

Toropets – Fighting between the Ukrainian and Russian military has continued to escalate. The Russian armed forces say they have repelled more than 50 drones launched from Ukraine. According to the Defense Ministry in Moscow, Russian air defense systems destroyed 54 Ukrainian drones on Wednesday night alone.

27 of them were shot down over the border region of Kursk, where Kiev launched a surprise offensive in early August. In addition, the air defense systems shot down 17 drones in the border region of Bryansk, seven in the Smolensk region, three in the Belgorod region and one in the Oryol region. The regional governor of Belgorod, Vyacheslav Gladkov, reported four injuries after a drone attack on the online service Telegram.

One of the greatest successes in the Ukraine war

According to Russian authorities, another Ukrainian drone crashed in Toropets in the Tver region, northwest of Moscow. According to regional governor Igor Rudenya, this caused a fire. The situation is under control, Rudenya said on Telegram. However, for safety reasons, “a partial evacuation of residents” was ordered. According to Russian media reports, the fire broke out in an ammunition depot. The attack on the military depot in Toropets is said to have an explosive force of 1.3 to 1.8 kilotons of TNT.

According to NEwsweek, “significant stocks of North Korean KN23 ballistic missiles” as well as S-300 air defense systems and Iskander were destroyed. Fires also broke out during the attack, which was carried out by the Ukrainian Security Service, intelligence services and special forces.

Fighting is intensifying in Ukraine and the Russian region of Kursk. © IMAGO/Viacheslav Madiievskyi

Russia and North Korea form alliance

Russia and North Korea signed a new agreement in June in which North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged his full support for Russia’s war in Ukraine and the two countries pledged to provide military assistance to each other in the event of an attack on either country. Pyongyang and Moscow have previously denied that North Korea has supplied Russia with weapons for the war in Ukraine, although Western intelligence agencies have confirmed this.

Selenskyj wants to present Biden with “victory plan”

Meanwhile, Ukraine is demanding further help from its allies. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is hoping that US President Joe Biden will back his plan to end the war in Ukraine during his upcoming visit to the USA. “I really hope that he supports this plan,” Zelensky said on Friday in Kyiv at a joint press conference with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The “victory plan” requires quick decisions by the allies, which must be made between October and December, he said. “We believe that the plan will then work,” Zelensky added. The Ukrainian president will be received by Biden at the White House next Thursday. A meeting with his deputy, the Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, is also planned.

Zelenskyj plans meeting with Trump

The Ukrainian president says he is also planning a meeting with Harris’ Republican rival Donald Trump. He wants to “understand” his view of the war in Ukraine, said Zelensky. The former US president is a staunch opponent of the billions of US dollars in aid to Kiev and is pushing for a quick end to the war. If he wins the election, Trump could use the aid as leverage to force Kiev to give up territories occupied by Russia. (dpa/AFP)