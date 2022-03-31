The Mexican team obtained its pass to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, by beating its similar team from El Salvador by a score of 2-0. Although it is true that they are still not convincing on the field of play, they now imposed conditions to dominate the 90 minutes of the game against a team that was eliminated and with few ideas on the field.
In a game that was widely dominated by the Tricolor, the first goal fell on the boots of Uriel Antunawho at 17′ took advantage of a rebound inside the area to shoot from the right and open the scoring at the Azteca Stadium.
The second of the night was the work of Raul Jimenez at 43′. After a good play by ‘Brujo’ Antuna, the rival knocked him down inside the area, so the whistleblower did not hesitate to call the foul and signal a penalty. The striker of wolverhampton he defined in his own way, with class, with style and waiting until the last moment to deceive goalkeeper Mario Martínez, putting the second of the game.
That was how they went into the break with a score of 2-0. For the complementary part, the changes arrived and Mexico continued to dominate the match. The goalkeeper William Ochoa he lived a night in the field due to the few occasions of danger on the part of the forwards of ‘La Selecta.’
El Tri got their ticket to the winter fair, being positioned in second place in the tie with 28 points, beating the United States that fell unexpectedly to Costa Rica 2-0; For its part, the leader of the competition was Canada, which lost 1-0 in its last game against Panama, keeping 28 units.
For the eighth consecutive time Mexico will go to a World Cup, where now they will try to reach the long-awaited fifth game that has been denied them. We’re going to the World Cup!
