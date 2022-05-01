Home page politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin warns the West. At the same time, Russian propaganda appears to have hit a new low.

Moscow – Russia’s President Wladimir Putin seems in Ukraine conflict leave no threat unspoken. On Wednesday (April 27, 2022) he threatened other countries with a “quick reaction” if they were in the Ukraine intervene militarily. The Russian military will not hesitate to use the most modern weapons, Putin told parliamentarians. Russia has “all the tools” for a quick counterstrike: “We will not brag about it for long: we will use it if we have to. And I want everyone to know that,” Putin said.

Of course, Vladimir Putin alluded to Russia’s nuclear arsenal with “tools”. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also insisted on warning of a third world war. Russia’s state media also seem to have picked up their president’s rhetoric, the US news portals Daily Beast and Newsweek report.

Russia: Propaganda compares West in Ukraine war with Adolf Hitler

Accordingly, the state media claimed that World War III was imminent. Speaking on the Russian program 60 Minutes, host Olga Skabeeva described the Ramstein summit on Ukraine’s rearmament as a “sign that this is a third world war, not just a special operation anymore.”

A total of 40 countries would be united against Russia. “They declared war on us.” The political scientist Mikhail Markelov even compared the opponents of the Russian invasion of Ukraine to Adolf Hitler. “The representatives of these forty different countries are today’s collective Hitler.”

Russia’s propaganda on the West: “These are the bastards without morals”

That same evening, the head of Russia Today, Margarita Simonyan, fantasized about the outcome of a possible nuclear war between Russia and NATO. In the show “Evening with Vladimir Soloyov” the presenter Soloyov initially complained that the West had decided “to play the big game. Those are the bastards with no morals.”

Finally, Margarita Simonyan added: “I personally think that the most realistic path is that of World War III, knowing us and our leader Vladimir Putin and knowing how everything works here, it is impossible – there is no chance – that we give up.”

Ukraine War: “We’ll Go To Heaven While They Just Die”

In an absurd-sounding fantasy about a possible nuclear apocalypse, Simonyan added: “It will all end with a nuclear strike. To me that is more likely than the other outcome. I’m appalled by it, but I also know that’s the way it is.” Soloyov agreed, reassuring the Russian audience that “we’re going to go to heaven while they’re just going to die. We’re all going to die one day.” (marv)