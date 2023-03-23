On digital platforms, the video of a grandpa doing amazing magic trick on train and they ignore him All the passengers.

Although the National Minimum Wage Commission (Conasin) reported that in Mexico, people who make street art in the streets earn approximately $172.87 pesos per day.

It is well known that when faced with the need to pay financially, people go to stop at traffic lights to wait for it to turn red, they get on public transport and look for a way to bring food to their homes.

Although street artists have gone viral for stating that their salary is higher than that of a Mexican professional, this was a different case, as an elderly man was seen trying to attract passenger attention on train line.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the ‘@josuemexicano1’ account recorded the scene of an older adult who earned his admiration by not giving up despite the fact that no one turned to see him.

At the beginning of the video, the young Mexican said, “Something very sad happened, the train slows down and hits very hard.”

But, despite the unbalance due to the brake on the transport, he did not give up, and continued standing, to continue with his trick full of illusion and magic that left Internet users with their mouths open.

As the man kept moving his hands to entangle a rope, the content creator pointed“they keep ignoring him, he goes on and does a wonderful trick.”

To demonstrate in the clip, the magic of the man, he took a close-up shot, so that when he zoomed in, Internet users could fully appreciate the result.

Finally, after recording the event that allegedly happened in Mexico, the young man pointed out, “We are going to find you Magazo”.

Netizens stressed that they would hire him to do a show, and that despite his smile, “inside they feel bad that they don’t see him again.”