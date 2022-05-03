Before the piglets arrived at the table in one of the spacious rooms of the Hotel Candido from Segovia, Fran Benitothe president of the Madrid supporters club The farmproposed a happy toast to the conquered Liga 35 and, above all, “to the comeback against City“. At his side they nodded convinced of achieving the pass to the final of the Champions three generations of veterans and youth players from Madrid. Agustin Rodriguez (white goalkeeper from 1980 to 1990), Victor Sanchez del Amo (he won the Seventh in 1998 with Heynckes) and Javier Balboa (he won the 2007-08 League, the one between Barça and Madrid champion of the League with Schuster on the bench). In front of 80 supporters club members from Madrid, Avila and Segovia, the festive atmosphere presided over a dinner full of optimism, repeating the proper names in which madridismo places its faith (Carletto, Benzema, Vinicius, modric…). Spirit of comeback.