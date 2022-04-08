USA.- The controversy that began with a Will Smith’s painful slap to Chris Rock at the last Oscar Awards ceremony is still far from over, proof of this is that two brothers of the comedian threatened the actor.

In interview with Los Angeles Timestaken up by the newspaper The Spanish, Kenny and Tony Rock said they were dismayed for watching over and over again the video of what happened at the Academy Awards, also, one of the brothers threatened to come to blows.

“…you ain’t nominated for nothing but these damn hands. We’re going to kill you for the rest of the year, nigger,” Tony said.

The subject also blamed Will Smith for beating his brother live because his wife Jada Pinkett Smith “gave him a sideways look”.

“My brother was not a threat to him (…) you simply belittled him in front of millions of people,” he stressed.

Will’s worst hit

Since the protagonist of Soy Leyenda hit Chris Rock in the face for making fun of his wife’s alopecia (baldness), the whole world has spoken about it. Some supported him, because he defended his life partner; others, on the contrary, believe that he did wrong since she is a public figure and was at the Academy Awards.

Regardless of the fact that Wil Smith has already apologized to the victim, the negative reaction towards him was notorious; even the Academy expelled him, Netflix suspended “Fas and Lorrer”, the tape Bad Boys 4 is paused and an offer for his autobiography was withdrawn.

As a reaction of the actor to everything that happened, he announced that he would go to a retreat with psychological help to overcome stress, rest and get away from the harsh criticism that now positions him as a real-life villain in the minds of many people.