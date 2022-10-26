The warning was formulated by the meteorological agency of the international organization as part of the annual report it carries out. This is one of the first wake-up calls made ahead of the COP27 Climate Change Conference, which starts on November 9 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

A report released by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) alerts world leaders to make the necessary changes to avoid gas concentrations in our atmosphere.

And it is that the greenhouse effect caused by the concentration of carbon dioxide, nitrous oxide and methane, exceeded the average increase of the last decade. In the words of the WMO Secretary-General, “the continued increase in concentrations of the main heat-trapping gases, including the record acceleration of methane levels, shows that we are going in the wrong direction.”

These gases are the main responsible for global warming and the development of extreme weather events. According to the organization, scientists are studying the causes of the increase in methane levels. Most of it comes from landfills or wetlands, among others. According to the Reuters news agency, this may be caused by a much warmer climate, which speeds up natural decomposition.

According to the head of the WMO, “the necessary changes are economically affordable and technically possible. Time is running out,” he said. In this sense, the concentrations of carbon dioxide, the main greenhouse gas, increased to a level not seen for at least three million years, when the Earth was much warmer.

According to the report, since the registration of these gases began, the increase in methane gas has been constantly increasing. This is the second compound that contributes to global warming.

Scientists from around the world join the UN call

Universities around the world and scientists have also warned of a “climate emergency”.

Research by a dozen think tanks underlines that 16 of the 35 signals used to track the effects of climate change have advanced in record numbers. Among the “vital signs” that are monitored are extreme temperatures and loss of forest land, among others.

One of the main authors of the research, researcher Christopher Wolf, announced that “as we see with the annual increases in climate disasters, we are already in the midst of a major climate crisis and worse times will come if we continue to do things the same way”.

According to experts, natural disasters are already five times more frequent than they were 50 years ago. A statistic that can increase considerably if the terrestrial temperatures continue to rise.

As one of the final recommendations, scholars consider that, in order to stop this phenomenon, most fossil fuel emissions must be eliminated. The report also highlights that in the last three decades, the emission of greenhouse gases has increased by 40%.

With Reuters and EFE