Over the past few hours the name of Jessica Selassie returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. According to the latest rumors, it seems that the winner of the sixth edition of Big Brother VIP and Baru have been dating in secret after the end of the reality show. Let’s find out together in detail what happened.

All those who follow the Big Brother VIP will undoubtedly remember the liaison born between Jessica Selassie and Barù inside the most spied on house in Italy. In recent days it has emerged that after the end of the reality show, the two ex gieffini would have been dating in great secrecy.

The news was made public by gossip expert Alessandro Rosica who revealed that the winner of the Big Brother VIP and the nephew of Costantino della Gherardesca they reportedly dated for about a month after the reality show ended. According to the gossip expert last fall the two former gieffini they would have been together while denying fans any kind of rumor regarding their relationship.

Needless to say the news has attracted the attention of the most curious who have wasted no time in finding out about the gossip by asking a series of questions to those directly concerned. While Baru has remained silent regarding the rumors circulating, Jessica Selassie answered a fan’s question with these words:

Hello, thank you very much for the information, but the delicate situations are faced differently. Thank you, hope you can understand.

At the moment, therefore, there are no details regarding the rumors of the alleged attendance between Jessica Selassie and Baru. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if the two former gieffini they will break the silence and provide some clarifications regarding the gossip that has been talked about in recent hours.