The emotional wedding of 'Mike' and Macarena in the last episode of 'At the bottom there is room', season 10, motivated Gaspar finally took the next step with 'Teresita'. During the celebration, the Gonzales spent a pleasant time with the Maldini, even though in general the event did not go so well for everyone. Gaspar took advantage of the moment of happiness to propose marriage to the charismatic 'Tere'. It should be noted that the character played by actress Magdiel Ugaz has had ups and downs in her relationships over the course of the series. The most remembered of her was with the airline pilot Richard Wikilson, with whom she had her little son.

This tenth season closed with happiness for 'Teresita', who hoped to live an eternal romance and this time seems to have found it with Gaspar. That is why in this note we will detail how this emotional proposal for 'Tere' in 'There is room at the bottom.

How did Gaspar ask 'Teresita' for her hand?

While everyone enjoyed the celebration of Macarena and 'Mike's wedding. 'Gaspar'he decides to take one side of the party to'Tere' to kneel and take out of his pocket a small box of what would be an engagement ring. Meanwhile, she tells him: “'Teresita', there is something I wanted to tell you for a long time, but I couldn't find the time.”

Although the scene was very short, you can see 'Teresita's' emotion at this request for Gaspar's hand.

Who did 'Teresita' marry before?

Throughout his life, 'Teresa'He had several lovers, but with very few he was on the verge of commitment. However, the last one who asked her to marry him was Mariano Pendeivis, although he finally left her at the altar. From that moment on, Teresa Collazos was not seen wearing her wedding dress.

The last possible wedding of 'Teresita' was with Mariano Pendeivis. Photo: Capture América TV

Who was Teresita's last relationship?

The last one to have something more serious with 'Tere' was Richard Wilkinson, father of her young son Richard Junior. However, when he seemed to have found stability, in the new season, the pilot leaves and leaves him with his son. It is at that moment that 'Teresita' decides to focus on her role as her mother.