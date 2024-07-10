Fans of Pokemon Horizons They will be very happy to know that starting August 9, 2024, more episodes of this anime will be arriving on the Netflix service throughout Latin America.

New episodes of Pokemon Horizons will continue the action-packed adventures of Liko and Rod, as well as their friends Sprigatito and Fuecoco as they explore the regions of the vast Pokémon world with Friede, Captain Pikachu, and the members of the Voltionauts Tackle.

In this third installment of chapters, Liko and Rod make new discoveries about the legendary Pokémon Trainer Lucius and the Six Heroes as they fend off the formidable Explorers.

Source: The Pokémon Company

Fans can check out new episodes on the official Pokémon YouTube channel, and can prepare for the release of Part 3 by catching up on episodes available on Netflix.

It is worth noting that there is a considerable gap with the episodes of the series that are already in Japan, however, the effort to localize them and have them dubbed for all Pokémon fans in Latin America is noticeable.

What is the Pokémon Horizons anime about?

If you haven’t been following the Pokémon anime for a while, we can tell you that the story of Ash and Pikachu has finally ended and now we have a new one that is interesting and has a focus on Paldea.

Synopsis of the third part of Pokemon Horizons

After reuniting with her grandmother, Liko discovers the identity of the Pokémon on her pendant: Terapagos! But the reunion is cut short when the Scouts attack, first chasing Terapagos and then setting their sights on the black Rayquaza.

Meanwhile, the Voltionauts Tackle tries to learn more about the Ancient Poké Ball and the Six Heroes. Liko and Rod continue training to become stronger, and two new Pokémon board the Brave Olivine. Then, a rumor about a singing Pokémon leads the crew to another of Lucius’s Six Heroes… and the Black Rayquaza is nearby!

Will you dare to see? Pokemon Horizons?