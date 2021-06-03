Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate is coming back with a new game nearly 25 years after the last one.

Elite developer Frontier announced it is publishing Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters on PC in 2022. It’s a turn-based tactical RPG that sees the player lead the Gray Knights, one of the most secret chapters of Space Marines from the Warhammer 40,000 universe. The teaser trailer is below:

Frontier is publishing Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters under its Frontier Foundry games label. The game itself is developed by Canadian studio Complex Games, which has previously focused on mobile games such as The Horus Heresy: Drop Assault.

Here’s the official blurb:

“Armored in faith and shielded by devotion, the Gray Knights’ very existence is rooted in mystery: the possession of any unsanctioned knowledge about their secretive brotherhood is punishable by death.

“In Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters, players will experience the ruthless, merciless combat of the 41st millennium, following the journey of these elite warriors in a narrative penned by acclaimed New York Times bestselling author, Aaron Dembski-Bowden.”

Expect a “strategic, story-driven campaign” and classes to choose from. You lead your own personalized squad of Gray Knights against a galaxy-wide plot to infect worlds with a cosmic plague called The Bloom.

That’s all we have for now. A “full cinematic announcement” is expected in August, Frontier said. Expect a launch on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store next year.

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters rekindles memories of 1998 PC turn-based strategy game Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate. In that game, you command squads of Ultramarines in the fight against Chaos in X-COM-style gameplay. The video below is one hell of a blast from the past:

Meanwhile, as already announced, Frontier is working on a Warhammer Age of Sigmar RTS title, which is without a release window.

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters was announced as part of Games Workshop’s ongoing Warhammer Skulls event.