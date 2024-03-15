At this time, searches for the case are still underway 10 year old boy, who appears to have been missing since the night of Wednesday 13 March. Unfortunately, research has not yet yielded a positive outcome.

Mayor Giovanni Buttòinterviewed by Fanpage.it, explained how the investigations are going and above all the new lead they are following in these last hours. Obviously this news has not yet been confirmed and the investigators maintain the maximum confidentiality. The man at the newspaper said:

Unfortunately there is no news, the child has not yet been found. The most plausible lead, even if there is secrecy on the part of the police, is the one in a family context. The child lives with two sisters together with two sisters. He was recently followed by a tutor, the complaint was made by the latter. The fact is that she is with a man, perhaps a brother, this is news that does not come from the police but which is circulating in the town, one of the two sisters could have spread it. But we have no confirmation of this information. The hypothesis is that he may have moved away from the territory.

Here's how the 10-year-old disappeared: what happened

Is called Mohamed Houssein Kalifa and he is only 10 years old. From what they say at the time he disappeared, he was wearing a black pajamas, which appears to be a tracksuit, brand either Nike or Adidas. They claim that he was in Italy without his parents, but was entrusted to his parents older sisters and was under a project, to try to help those who need it most.

From what the police have announced, all the necessary searches are underway at this time. They decided to spread a photo of him, so that anyone can find, be able to recognize it and therefore notify the officers. In these hours they also say there would also be one track already taken into consideration.

Unfortunately, research is still underway at the moment, but above all there is no news yet Good news.