Home – the place where no one has been. Said, or wrote, Ernst Bloch. With 30 years of German unity, the idea that we should create a home together can come to mind, right?

To be housed doesn’t just refer to stone. It is actually much more about building ideas, if you look right at it. Especially if you look at the right. That is to say: Whoever is self-respecting does not leave the term and how it should be filled to the right.

“We are the people” – there was nothing romping about that at the time, and that’s how it has to be. The feeling of happiness also had to do with the fact that the Germans – who always ask themselves who they are after Nietzsche – were quite together. East and West were points of the compass, no assignments or attributions of anything. And the call was without attitude. It has to stay that way!

“We are one people”

“We are one people”, this call that followed, that is, we as a united people, was not just one after the D-Mark. We just have to (want to) remember it. Across studies that tell us that more than 30 percent in both West and East Germany believe that East Germans have not yet really arrived in Germany today. What can also be interpreted the other way round: The majority already thinks that.

Yes, it may be that some people think this is too deliberately positive. But positive thinking is easier to build on. The wall in the mind … That it has to go is still the overarching mandate. But it can be achieved more often than not: anyone who recognizes the German reality. Even in these Corona times, we are gold in this country, in any case in comparison, whether in Europe or worldwide.

Poster at the teacher’s house, which reminded of the fall of the Berlin Wall and the demonstration at Alex last year. Photo: imago / Ulli Winkler

Many would like to have our problems. A stable economy, a strong social system, a democracy that is not in question; in addition, the willingness to self-assure and to improve existing conditions down to the last detail.

Just look at the efforts in the coalition. In terms of the result, it is not just big on a small scale.

New start-up time

No reason for resignation, none for expressions of powerlessness, some of a radical kind. Furthermore, none for a retreat into traditional German inwardness, but every reason for a departure. The talk of the new early days, incidentally of an East German Chancellor, can be the agenda for more than a jubilee year.

So let’s call it: Agenda 2030. By then, participation and representation in the constantly changing Federal Republic will have changed further. Our country, a country, “and because we improve this country, we love and protect it. And it may seem dearest to us as it does to other peoples ”. Wrote Bertolt Brecht. Rightly.