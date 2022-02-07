The answer is surely yes. Because after the unexpected success of Zombie Station: Train to Busan in 2016, Korea, more specifically South Korea, has continued to promote the zombie genre in several of its local productions. The most recent title is We’re Dead, a survival series in which a group of students must deal with an apocalypse involving the walking dead.

behind the squid

After the triumph that was The Squid Game for the platform, We are deaddirected by Lee Jae-kyoo and written by Chun Sung Ilis once again gaining ground for Korean series and is already the second from this country to reach the top lists, being currently the most watched in Peru and in many countries around the world.

According to the specialized media Deadline, We are dead reached the first position in the series ranking during its premiere week all over the world, however, came to this place in seven days, something that The Squid Game achieved in four . All of us are dead (his name in English) thus becomes the second k drama (korean drama) to climb to such a high place on the Netflix charts. The news outlet also reports that it has accumulated 124.69 million hours of views so far.

Netflix original Korean series stars Park Ji Hoo and Yoon Chan Young. Photo: Netflix

Waiting for the second season

The original story of We’re Dead comes from a popular webtoon (digital story) originally titled Now at our school by Joo Dong-geun, published between 2009 and 2011, but now distributed under the same name as the Netflix show, and it has 130 chapters, which means that there is enough material for a second season which has not yet been confirmed by the platform, but it is expected to be done to the delight of fans of this type of Korean story, which will first see season 2 of The Squid Game.

Trailer for We’re Dead