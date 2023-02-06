Mexico.- The probe ‘Voyager 1’, of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (POT) caught a terrifying sound in deep outer space that will take away sleep for more than one.

It seems clear that the pandemic changed everything, including the POT and the Pentagon have accepted sightings of “non-human technology”, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is taking an increasingly leading role in different areas of life and society is turning to see issues that previously seemed irrelevant.

This time you will read about a sound sent by the Voyager 1 space probe from Deep Outer Space that made the most prepared professionals in the field think. what was it? No one can say exactly, but there is room for speculation.

The version released by experts in 2022, when the news spread, indicates that the recording is the product of interstellar gasapparently generated by “plasma oscillations thermally excited and quasi-thermal noise”.

An article by Cornell University researcher Stella Ocker, published in the journal Nature, noted that Voyager 1released on September 5, 1977, can capture “the density of interstellar plasma in the absence of shock-generated plasma oscillation events”.

What made the signal more striking is that the spacecraft has picked up disturbances in the space gas caused by the star, but the sound is radically different. It is usually heard as a bang, similar to thunder in a storm.

As you will hear later, the calm that surrounds the slight hum makes it different from what NASA experts have studied.

What is Deep Outer Space?

Deep Outer Space is a region of the galaxy that lies beyond the orbit of the Moon.. Unlike the region known as the Solar System, which is bounded by Pluto’s orbit, Deep Outer Space encompasses a vast expanse that includes stars, planets, and other celestial objects.

Is a unknown area and difficult to explore due to the absence of light and the lack of physical structures. Scientists have found it difficult to study this region of the universe.

Gravity and the magnetic field are very weak in deep outer space.making navigation and exploration difficult.

Despite the difficulties, it is an important study object for scientists. Investigation of this region can provide valuable information about the formation and evolution of the galaxy, and help to understand the universe as a whole.

Furthermore, deep outer space is a potential source of valuable resources, such as minerals and rare elements, which could be used in terrestrial technology.

Its exploration could also provide new knowledge and technologies, as well as open doors to the colonization of the universe.