He is the first goalkeeper since Tim Wiese to bring the long-missing consistency into the Bremen case. But now the green and white future of Jiri Pavlenka is on the brink. The Czech could do that SV Werder Turning your back in summer after four years. The discussions are in full swing, 90min provides the overview:
Thanks to “Pavlas”, Bremen can continue to play the Bundesliga this season. The Czech national goalkeeper (13 missions) kept the Hanseatic League on course with strong parades. The 28-year-old is not always said to have the best ball game, but he is considered an absolute octopus on the line. On the weekend against Freiburg (0-0) he completed his 30th Werder game without conceding a goal.
Pavlenka can book seven of these 30 white vests in the current season. Certainly an effect of the better organized defensive. “Of course the way our defense works is very good. The situation is better than last season, we don’t have that many injuries and we are stable,” said Werder’s keeper happily Media talk.
It should be clear that Pavlenka arouses the desires of other clubs with such strong performances. In addition, with a view to the tight coffers, Werder is dependent on a decent transfer fee. The Bremen keeper’s contract runs until 2022.
It is too early to talk about a contract extension now: “I’m focusing on the season. We all want to keep our class, that’s important. I don’t want to talk about my future yet and I haven’t talked to my agent either. ” If you should talk about a new contract, it will be in the summer at the earliest, “maybe later”, said Pavlenka, who “still has no idea” what is coming in the summer.
Pavlas believes that the lively competition in the Bremer Tor should benefit the performance of all keepers. Michael Zetterer’s loan to PEC Zwolle was recently ended. Pavlenka is delighted about the return of his competitor, who is always in a good mood: “Zetti is a great guy. I’m happy that he is back.” And with him on the bench, the next one went straight to zero, jokes Pavlenka.
As soon as Stefanos Kapino returns from SV Sandhausen in the summer, the fans can look forward to a fiery competition. Because “Zetti” and “Kapi” will by no means hide and have what it takes to make the current number one really steamy. “There will be three goalkeepers here and of course I want to play and give everything to stay in goal,” said Pavlenka.
But it is easy to imagine that Pavlenka will leave the club in the summer. After four years it is time for a change of scenery. The current market value of 6.5 million euros appears extremely promising for the wallet of the battered club. With Zetterer and Kapino you have very promising candidates up your sleeve, each of whom were able to prove themselves on loan and have gained enough match experience to ultimately follow in Pavlenka’s footsteps.
Various statements, such as those from Zetterer that Werder had shown him a very coherent plan, indicate that there will be a real opportunity for Werder’s substitute keeper to prove themselves for the pole position in goal as early as the summer. And this chance only exists if Pavlenka leaves the Kohfeldt-Elf accordingly.