With Marco Rose’s move from one Borussia to the other, Mönchengladbach is officially looking for a coach for the next season. Florian Kohfeldt is one of those people who are associated with the vacant position. In Bremen, however, people are carefree.
It has been the topic of the Bundesliga this week: Marco Rose has announced that he will make use of his contract release clause this summer. The coach, who took over Borussia Mönchengladbach in the summer of 2019 and was already being hunted by many other clubs at the time, is moving to competitor Borussia Dortmund for the new season.
Conversely, this of course also means that the Gladbach-based company and sports director Max Eberl must now officially look for a coach. Since Rose took office, the team has made a remarkable development that must now be continued and expanded. One candidate who is repeatedly associated with the vacant position is Florian Kohfeldt.
The Werder Bremen coach is said to be on Eberl’s list, along with other possible Rose successors. In Bremen itself, however, there are still no worries about these speculations, as Clemens Fritz, head of professional football at the club, explained (via kicker): “It is a subject that is made bigger than it is for us internally.”
The former Werder player also emphasized that this issue does not affect the team. “This is brought in from the outside because someone wants to know that Max Eberl – whom I consider to be very competent – has Florian on the slip,” continues Fritz, downplaying this alleged Borussia mind game. There is “nothing reprehensible about these reports”, as for Bremen it only means “that it is not an issue for us”.
On the one hand, it is logical that such a possibility could make Kohfeldt think. Accordingly, this scenario is of course occupied by those responsible for the current eleventh place in the table, even if the absolute coolness is conveyed to the outside, so the kicker.
Fritz also emphasizes that the 38-year-old “feels comfortable here”. Apparently logical, because: “Werder is his heart club.” Born in Siegen, this has long been proven, as he has been active for the club for almost 20 years. In 2009 he began his coaching activities as an assistant to the U17s, and since November 2017 he has been on the sidelines with the professionals – where he has already seen a lot, for example the near relegation in the preseason. The prospect of a team that he could steer into the premier class would be a completely different world.
Kohfeldt himself has so far hardly commented on the supposed simulation games between Gladbach and him. He had already made it clear that he is the coach of Werder Bremen, and that “very, very gladly and wholeheartedly”. It is well known how much value such a statement can have in the football business. However, Eberl is just starting to plan with various scenarios.