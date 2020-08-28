While Mbom knew how to convince in the third division and after strong training sessions at the Bremen training camp is now a permanent member of the professional squad of coach Florian Kohfeldt, Barry has to line up at the bottom.

That may also be due to the age of the right winger. Barry is four years older than Mbom and has to put the status as a talent on acta. After two years in a green and white shirt (U23) and last year’s loan, he simply did not make his breakthrough at SVW. Another loan makes no sense because of his age.

The then 21-year-old came to the Weser three years ago as a talent from Karlsruhe. Even then, the KSC fans had described the physically fast player as mentally slow and weak in a duel and at least doubted a breakthrough in the Bremen jersey.

After the defensive midfielder was released for disciplinary reasons on his first loan in Aue, the 23-year-old was temporarily demoted to the reserve team at Carl Zeiss Jena last season.

The exact incidents are not known, but “he has to learn what professional football means”, replied Kohfeldt Deichstube last September.

For Käuper, too, the train on the Weser now seems to have left. The two loans did not contribute to the optimal development of the former talent. His case shows how fast-paced professional football is. One moment he was introduced to the professional squad by Kohfeldt and the next it was sorted out by the third division team.

Football is not only about talent and strength, but also about discipline. The Bundesliga can – as hard as it sounds – remove make-up in all probability. After all, he was allowed to play for Werder in the football upper house at the end of 2017.

So it was clear to Philipp that he would train straight away with the professionals from his youth. The 20-year-old was still part of the winter training camp on Mallorca at the beginning of November. Meanwhile, Philipp is training with the U23.

The two-footed youngster lacks robustness and the necessary cleverness for the level of the Bremen professionals. Funny games, dribbling and a strong shooting technique are already available. A loan this summer could give him the necessary finishing touches to attack Bremen’s professional squad again next year.

The man from South Tyrol is versatile and therefore extremely attractive for many potential loan clubs. While Kohfeldt sees the 21-year-old more as an attacking right-back, he has played in the past in particular in midfield. Straudi can act via the center as well as the left or right wing.

Not only his general understanding of the game, but also his speed, passing game and technique are above average for the green and white reserve team in the Regionalliga Nord. In the long term, it is important to transport these attributes into professional football – the best way to do this is on loan.

With the exception of the 2018/19 regional league season, the 23-year-old has been tying his football boots exclusively in the third division since 2015. The former HSV youngster can look back on his experience of 113 third division games.

The Magdeburger wanted to sign their protégé with pleasure after the loan expired and had many discussions with Werder. “But a player of his format belongs in the second division. And there he has now found a club,” said FCM sports director Mario Kallnik at the beginning of July image-Newspaper. Since then, however, there has been no radio silence around Jacobsen.