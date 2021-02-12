To the weather-related cancellation on the previous matchday is it for Werder Bremen continued with a home game on Saturday afternoon. With the Sc freiburg the table eighth gives his business card in the Weserstadion. The Breisgauer forced last Borussia Dortmund on their knees and currently bursting with self-confidence. Trainer Florian Kohfeldt, who can almost draw on the full staff, has corresponding respect for the upcoming task.
“Two teams meet each other and they are on a proper path,” said the trainer at the press talk on Thursday. “Freiburg are probably the strongest opponents we have met in a few weeks.” Kohfeldt expects an extremely difficult game against a team “that is there from the start,” said the 38-year-old, who was also optimistic before the duel with the sports club
“I’m looking forward to the game and it’s like we’re figuring out something,” said the Werder coach. His team currently has a stable phase and of course they want to continue that, emphasized Kohfeldt. The head coach sees the rhythm no longer impaired by the loss of the game last weekend. “We had the English week before, we were able to train optimally and prepare meticulously for the home game against Freiburg,” said the 38-year-old.
The trainer is also positive about the current personnel situation. After Niclas Füllkrug and Christian Groß reported back to team training during the week, Patrick Erras is the only professional who will not be available for the home game. After his hip injury, the defensive midfielder is already training with the team again, but a return to the squad comes too early.
Despite many alternatives, Kohfeldt is likely to leave his starting eleven almost unchanged compared to the last competitive game (2-0 cup success against SpVgg Greuther Fürth). In all likelihood, there will be a change in the back three in front of goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka, where Niklas Moisander will have to vacate the place next to Marco Friedl and Milos Veljkovic for Ömer Toprak. Ludwig Augustinsson celebrated his starting eleven comeback in the cup after an injury break and takes over his traditional place on the left wing. Theodor Gebre Selassie starts on the opposite side.
In the central midfield, the duo Kevin Möhwald / Maximilian Eggestein should again gain confidence. Youngster Romano Schmid has established himself in the starting line-up with good performances and is expected to be in the 10th position. Josh Sargent and Milot Rashica could again form the double top, with the latter likely to act a bit hanging.