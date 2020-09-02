Johannes Eggestein experienced a personally very disappointing season in 2019/20. But in the coming season things should go up again.
The 2018/19 season was the breakthrough for Jojo Eggestein: SV Werder Bremen’s home grown-up came 23 times in the Bundesliga and collected six goals. But in the past season, which was mainly characterized by relegation concerns at Osterdeich, nothing went on for the younger of the two Eggestein brothers.
Florian Kohfeldt only rarely trusted the youngster, so Jojo Eggestein could hardly get past short substitutions. On the last nine match days and in the relegation, the 22-year-old was not even in the matchday squad.
So the big question was how the undoubtedly highly talented offensive player would continue this summer. A change was discussed again and again – according to information from Sports picture FC St. Pauli in particular is said to have shown great interest in Eggestein. But the transfer request from the green-whites deterred the Hamburgers: SVW wanted to see five million euros for the youngster. Since this amount was too high not only for Pauli, but also for other interested second division clubs from home and abroad, Eggestein, who now wants to attack his youth club again, stayed in Bremen.
The preparations so far have been extremely promising for the German U21 international: Kohfeldt seems to have discarded the plan to turn Eggestein into a midfielder and is now offering him back to his original position in attack. There Eggestein has recently been much more lively again.
Leave a Reply