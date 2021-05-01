S.o You haven’t seen Florian Kohfeldt touched emotionally very often. With bowed head and “bitterly disappointed”, the Bremen coach disappeared into the catacombs of the Weser Stadium on Friday evening – he had just saved his job. Because the thrilling DFB Cup semi-final against RB Leipzig was just a few minutes over when Werder managing director Frank Baumann announced that Kohfeldt, who had been counted after seven league bankruptcies in a row, despite the unfortunate last-minute defeat in stoppage time Extension allowed to continue.

“The game showed that the team is alive and the coach has found the right approaches. Florian remains coach, ”said Baumann after the 1: 2 (1: 1, 0: 0). But at first Kohfeldt couldn’t really be happy about that. “Of course I am happy that it will continue. But at the moment the disappointment prevails, ”said Kohfeldt. “We deserved it today.”

In fact, the crisis-ridden Bremer offered the high favorite a passionate fight. Dedication, will and emotionality were right, just as those responsible had asked for after the lifeless appearance at 1: 3 at Union Berlin a week ago. “A lot of respect to the boys. When you see what phase we’re coming from and then bring such a performance, Chapeau! ”Said striker Davie Selke, who led the way in one of his rare starting eleven with irrepressible will.

Now it is important to show these basic virtues in the remaining three games in the Bundesliga against Leverkusen, Augsburg and Gladbach in order to prevent the first relegation since 1980. “I do think that the team can get a lot out of this for the next few weeks,” said Baumann. “That’s why I’m a bit more confident that we will achieve our goal of staying up.”

Remaining in the league would give Kohfeldt the opportunity to say goodbye. It is becoming more and more apparent that the paths between the club and the 38-year-old coach will part after this season. Kohfeldt’s reputation has suffered too much from the discussions of the past few days. Starting over again, as in the previous year, after a successful show of strength with a last-minute rescue, hardly seems possible. Also because the financially tense situation on the Weser hardly offers any great sporting prospects in the future.

“I want to bring the whole thing to a sensible end here, the season,” said Kohfeldt – and it sounded like a farewell. For three weeks he will now once again invest all his energy in saving his heart club – after that it should be time for change. After all, since Friday he has been certain that the players will follow him on this final stage. “A team the way they played today cannot have a fundamental problem with this coach,” said Kohfeldt.