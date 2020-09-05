Seven wins in seven preparation video games – Werder Bremen appears to have drawn some classes from the desolate season simply ended. Within the coming season they wish to assault once more and neglect the virtually relegation.
Werder additionally gained in opposition to Hanover (2-0) and in opposition to BSV Rehden (7-0) and was thus harmed throughout the whole check recreation section. The truth that there was no actual challenger among the many opponents shouldn’t scale back the efficiency. In any case, coach Florian Kohfeldt needed to give the badly battered and insecure crew new confidence.
The present good temper ought to now be carried over into the approaching season.
Particularly when attacking, the Bremen crew has a couple of choices. Sargent, Selke, Johannes Eggestein, newcomer Chong and Rashica, who continues to be enjoying for Werder, had been in a position to persuade everybody within the preparation. A troublesome competitors for the strikers – a cushty state of affairs for the coach.
It’s definitely acceptable that Kohfeldt is ready to realistically assess the outcomes and appearances. However he can even go into the brand new season with out concern.
Supervisor Frank Baumann strikes the same notice, as he additionally is aware of in regards to the risks that an excessive amount of negligence may cause.
However aside from the dragging situation of leaving Rashica, Werder was in a position to unleash new power in a relaxed preparation. The great outcomes are solely added as a small bonus in the meanwhile.
On September twelfth, Werder will compete within the first spherical of the cup in Jena, and on September nineteenth they’ll begin the brand new Bundesliga season within the recreation in opposition to Hertha.
