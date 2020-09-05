The present good temper ought to now be carried over into the approaching season.

? ️ #Kohfeldt: “It was an excellent preparation, however that isn’t necessary. What’s necessary is what comes subsequent. It is noticeable that we’ve a variety of goalscorers, but additionally gamers like @ davieselke27“or J. #Eggestein scored their 5 or 6 targets. “#Werder pic.twitter.com/9No92R3H4i – SV Werder Bremen (@werderbremen) September 5, 2020

Supervisor Frank Baumann strikes the same notice, as he additionally is aware of in regards to the risks that an excessive amount of negligence may cause.

? ️ # Builder: “You may’t purchase something for ends in preparation. These are wasted when the season begins. Nonetheless, after final season, it’s good to go away the preparation with a optimistic feeling.”#Werder pic.twitter.com/CNynIo0zPc – SV Werder Bremen (@werderbremen) September 5, 2020

On September twelfth, Werder will compete within the first spherical of the cup in Jena, and on September nineteenth they’ll begin the brand new Bundesliga season within the recreation in opposition to Hertha.