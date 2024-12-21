



























































































































































The meeting Werder Bremen – Union Berlin of the Bundesliga, which is played at Weserstadion at 3:30 p.m. can be seen live through

DAZN

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

Werder Bremen – Union Berlin

Classification and statistics between Werder Bremen – Union Berlin

Werder Bremen comes into the match after having faced each other the day before the



FC St Pauli



while Union Berlin played their last Bundesliga match against



VfL Bochum



. He Werder Bremen currently occupies the position number 6 of the Bundesliga with 25 points, while their rival,

Union Berlinoccupies the place 12 with 17 points.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Bundesliga matches of the day, the Werder Bremen schedule, the Union Berlin schedule and the Bundesliga statistics. You can also check the Bundesliga standings.