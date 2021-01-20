Except for a few uncertainties in the structure of the game, the three-man chain around Milos Veljkovic, Ömer Toprak and Marco Friedl were extremely strong and attentive. Only one standard ruined the evening of the Bremen team, who are likely to have gained confidence for the defensive tasks.

The chances were undoubtedly there against Gladbach. Romano Schmid failed because of the strong Yann Sommer, Milot Rashica in stoppage time on the post and Leonardo Bittencourt on the nerves. Not much was missing, but Bremen will only be able to take advantage of the opportunities with a goal guarantee.

Rashica immediately indicated his abilities again. But Davie Selke, Tahith Chong, Bittencourt and Yuya Osako also have potential. The opponents increasingly have to deal with the balance in the Bremen squad and some regulars can be given a break without hesitation. What is the standard at other clubs is almost back to normal for Werder.

Werder can hardly capitalize on their own free kicks and corners. Generating air sovereignty is just as difficult as serving the cross dangerously at all. With Ludwig Augustinsson, the finest foot was missing. The North Germans would do well to come up with more creative solutions.

It’s just a trend, but overall it confirms the situation of the Bremen squad. Most young stars need a certain amount of time to get used to the level and the team. Over the months, the team will probably find their way around better than some other competitors. The big worries from the previous year should therefore not materialize. Of course, Bremen is not allowed to rest.