At the end of the first half of the season had to Werder Bremen versus Borussia Monchengladbach give up. The 1-0 defeat was not unexpected, but it was all the more bitter after the game. The findings give us courage for the second half of the season.
SVW finished the first half of the season with 25 goals conceded. After last year, this is not only a significant improvement, but also one of the best results outside of the European places. Against Gladbach it looked stable for a long time.
Except for a few uncertainties in the structure of the game, the three-man chain around Milos Veljkovic, Ömer Toprak and Marco Friedl were extremely strong and attentive. Only one standard ruined the evening of the Bremen team, who are likely to have gained confidence for the defensive tasks.
What Werder lacks on the offensive is a goal-threatening clip. Josh Sargent is still on a goal of the season. In the last few weeks the defenders have become the goal scorers. Since Niclas Füllkrug can hardly be relied on due to an injury, another clipper has to be found.
The chances were undoubtedly there against Gladbach. Romano Schmid failed because of the strong Yann Sommer, Milot Rashica in stoppage time on the post and Leonardo Bittencourt on the nerves. Not much was missing, but Bremen will only be able to take advantage of the opportunities with a goal guarantee.
In the middle of the English week, coach Florian Kohfeldt was able to fall back on the most formidable team. It was obvious from the start that the team structure was right on the pitch. Unlike in the previous months, however, enormous quality is now waiting for the bank again.
Rashica immediately indicated his abilities again. But Davie Selke, Tahith Chong, Bittencourt and Yuya Osako also have potential. The opponents increasingly have to deal with the balance in the Bremen squad and some regulars can be given a break without hesitation. What is the standard at other clubs is almost back to normal for Werder.
The mentioned weakness in set pieces has already been discussed a lot this season. Although the team has made significant progress in this area, too, the final presence and timing were missing again.
Werder can hardly capitalize on their own free kicks and corners. Generating air sovereignty is just as difficult as serving the cross dangerously at all. With Ludwig Augustinsson, the finest foot was missing. The North Germans would do well to come up with more creative solutions.
Last but not least, Werder can also look back on the past seasons to continue to draw hope. Since the 2014/15 season, the SVW has always improved significantly in the second half of the season. On average, there are nine points that the green-whites got more in the second half of the season.
It’s just a trend, but overall it confirms the situation of the Bremen squad. Most young stars need a certain amount of time to get used to the level and the team. Over the months, the team will probably find their way around better than some other competitors. The big worries from the previous year should therefore not materialize. Of course, Bremen is not allowed to rest.
