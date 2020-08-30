The preparation for the new season has at SV Werder Bremen also led to new insights into the squad. Marco Friedl is the big winner of this year’s summer break. Martin Harnik, on the other hand, no longer has a future in Bremen. For the striker, the search for a new club is on the agenda.
For Marco Friedl it was a successful break in the summer. The 22-year-old was mainly on the left side of defense due to injury concerns in the squad last year. A position that he had already played at Bayern as a boy, but which seemed overwhelming in the Bundesliga.
In preparation for the coming season, Friedl was finally allowed to play in central defense and became not only the winner of the training camp but also the key player in defense: “As a central defender, I have fun. I feel good there. The teamwork works well,” the player commented aloud Weser courier even what happened and proves: the necessary self-confidence finally seems to be there with the defender, who in the past season sometimes seemed too insecure for the Bundesliga.
A fact that coach Florian Kohfeldt did not miss, of course, which impressed him, and one reason for the trainer was to praise his protégé for the strong preparation. And yet after the game against Groningen it was another time for Kohfeldt to give his player the necessary wake-up call: “He played a real shitty game against Lustenau,” said Kohfeldt, referring to the friendly last Monday he has to stay tuned, he has to know. I totally value his potential. I have always emphasized that, even in the worst of times I stood in front of him publicly. But the way he played against Groningen now, that has to be normal – from the tension, the passing game, the communication. “
All in all, the preparation couldn’t have gone much better for Friedl. In the meantime, a starting eleven is likely to open the new season, explains supervisory board boss Marco Bode to the Weser TV: “Nobody should write off Niklas Moisander, but Marco Friedl has the standing right now and he has a good chance of playing in this position at the start of the Bundesliga.”
For another Werderaner, a deployment to the Bundesliga start could not be further away. Martin Harnik has returned from HSV after a year on loan and no longer plays a role in Florian Kohfeldt’s plans. Hamburg’s possible purchase obligation did not apply because of the missed promotion to the Bundesliga.
The attacker is currently in Hamburg and is training individually. According to sports director Frank Baumann, if he wants to take part in Bremen’s training, he would have to be contractually allowed. So far, however, Harnik does not seem to be interested in himself: “We have to make it possible for him if he demands it. He has not yet done that,” comments Baumann.
Rather, they are looking for a new buyer for the 33-year-old. A high transfer fee will probably no longer jump out, but for Baumann it is more about salary savings anyway. Harnik is one of the top earners in Bremen and was originally planned as a regular player when he moved from Hannover 96 to northern Germany in 2018.
Harnik’s contract is dated until 2021. A dissolution of his working paper is out of the question, also because a severance payment would then probably be due for the club: “That is not our aim,” explains Baumann. “We’re still trying to find a club for him. He’s also active there. We’ll have to wait and see if something comes about.”
The preparation time for the new season ends in two weeks. Until then, they want to coordinate with Harnik again on how to proceed.
