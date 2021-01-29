For the first home game of Bundesliga-The back round receives the SV Werder Bremen Bottom of the table Schalke 04. You don’t want to underestimate the guests from the Ruhr area at Osterdeich. Nevertheless, the team of head coach Florian Kohfeldt can move away from the relegation zone with three immensely important points. The following starting eleven is expected to ensure this on Saturday afternoon from 3.30 p.m.
The guests from Gelsenkirchen are still deeply in trouble after only seven points from 18 games. In view of the well-known winter additions around the two ex-Schalke players Sead Kolasinac and Klaas-Jan Huntelaar as well as Wolfsburg’s loan from William (all three are ready to play), the miners in Bremen’s Weser Stadium will certainly not hide.
“We’re playing against a team that is in a difficult situation, but has a lot of quality,” warned Kohfeldt at the press conference on Thursday afternoon in front of an opponent who has “really good individualists in their squad” and who have always had it in recent weeks more succeed in forming a team.
That’s why his team has to be awake from the first to the last second. “If we keep this focus, I have a certain optimism. But only then. If one drops, we have no chance – in any Bundesliga game,” said Werder’s trainer, summarizing the clear task of his starting eleven.
As announced before the season, the starting eleven guarantee for Josh Sargent (with a short break against Hertha) runs like a red thread through the entire season. After his strong long-range goal last weekend, the US boy really earned his return to the first team.
“My starting XI guarantee for Josh Sargent for the game against Schalke still applies.”
– Florian Kohfeldt at the PK
Whether it will work in time for Ömer Toprak (ankle compression) and Davie Selke (thigh bruise) is still uncertain. “It’s getting better, but it still hurts,” Toprak said on Wednesday Weser Courier. So it may also be up to the coaching team to what extent you want to burden the injury-prone defender again. Selke, on the other hand, emphasized in an interview on Thursday that things are going uphill for him and that it should result in a precision landing. It is quite possible that both actors will sit on the bench (for the time being).
Kevin Möhwald, who was unable to start the second half of the season due to adductor problems, is again an option, as are all the other players who were part of the squad last week in England. This means that Kohfeldt has enough options and game variants to choose from, mainly due to the fresh buoyancy of the youngsters despite the known injuries to Ludwig Augustinsson (muscular problems), Christian Groß (injury to the calf), Patrick Erras (injury to the hip flexor) and Niclas Füllkrug (ankle injury) Available.
Since Bremen are expecting their guests to make a bold appearance, Werder should play in the 3-4-2-1 system without Selke. In the box is of course Jiri Pavlenka, who was able to recharge his batteries after the saved penalty from Matheus Cunha. In front of him, Marco Friedl, Milos Veljkovic and captain Niklas Moisander form the tight defensive chain of the SVW in the center. On the outside lanes, Felix Agu and Theodor Gebre Selassie plow sometimes more, sometimes less aggressively, depending on the situation.
Maximilian Eggestein and Jean Manuel Mbom, as well as Leonardo Bittencourt, start again in midfield, but his position is wobbling at least once due to the return of Möhwald. In the storm, Romano Schmid, who recently got a lot going, is whirling next to Sargent. After two assists against Augsburg and Berlin, the 21-year-old Austrian is still waiting for his first goal for Green-White.
In addition to Möhwald, Milot Rashica, who had to break off training on Tuesday with a pinch in his thigh, but is now available again, Davie Selke and Yuya Osako are the first candidates for a substitution.