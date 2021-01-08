Despite some question marks can Werder Bremens coach Florian Kohfeldt in the away game Bayer Leverkusen (Saturday, 3:30 p.m.) use Niclas Füllkrug and Davie Selke. As buten and inside reports, he does without Yuya Osako.
After the 2-0 defeat against Union Berlin, Florian Kohfeldt announced consequences: “Of course I think about the performance of individual players,” said the Werder Bremen head coach before the away game at Bayer Leverkusen, “and I have the opportunity at the weekend to change something in the line-up. Definitely. ” The 38-year-old seems to be seizing this opportunity.
The personnel situation before the away game at the Werkself arouses mixed feelings: Despite a few question marks, Davie Selke and Niclas Füllkrug are available, as in the previous week, while Christian Groß and Patrick Erras are out with muscle injuries. Like Kohfeldt loudly Club website said at the press conference, Groß injured his calf and Erras injured his hip flexor, and the downtime was around two to four weeks.
The Werder coach voluntarily renounces Yuya Osako, like buten and inside reported. Accordingly, the Japanese was spotted on Friday afternoon getting into his car while the rest of the entourage got into the team bus. The club did not want to confirm the waiver, but at the same time no further injuries from the final training were reported.
How Bremen will form in the attack on Saturday is open. According to the club, Füllkrug is not yet a candidate for the starting line-up, while Selke can do “a 45 to 60 minute mission”. Werder last played with two points in their 2-1 defeat by Borussia Dortmund on matchday 12, while Osako and Josh Sargent started in the center of the attack three and a half weeks ago. In the recent league victory over FSV Mainz 05 before the Christmas break, however, the sorted out Osako started alongside Romano Schmid in the half-positions behind Sargent.
