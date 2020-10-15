Werder Bremen meets on Saturday in the Bundesliga Sc freiburg (3:30 p.m.) and has to compensate for the departure of service provider Davy Klaassen. Head coach Florian Kohfeldt confirms that Milot Rashica has a chance to work.
Davy Klaassen leaves a gap in Bremen that Werder could no longer close on the transfer market. “In terms of football, we clearly have to replace quality, that’s clear,” said head coach Florian Kohfeldt before the groundbreaking match against Freiburg. “His passing game, his goal threat, but also his last or penultimate pass.”
Milot Rashica could ensure quality and goal danger. The Kosovar got special leave last week due to his last-minute switch to Bayer Leverkusen, but could be back on the field on Saturday.
“He made a very good impression, also in his head. The days off were good for him. He won’t just come to Freiburg to be in the squad. He has a realistic chance of action, I trust him for 30 to 45 minutes In any case, it would even be possible to start the game for one half, although that is not the most likely case, “said Kohfeldt.
How long Kohfeldt can still plan with Rashica, however, is another piece of paper. Bayer Leverkusen should plan a new attempt at the attacker in winter, who would rather leave Werder today than tomorrow.
No, it’s other than Klaassen and Rashica who have to focus on Werder. One candidate could be Kevin Möhwald, who is about to make his comeback after a long injury break and could play against Freiburg on Saturday. “He played a decent game against St. Pauli (test match, editor’s note), especially in the first half,” said Kohfeldt, who confirmed that the midfielder and Ömer Toprak will be in the squad against Freiburg .
“He’s definitely not ready to play 90 minutes, but he’s definitely a candidate for the squad. The same goes for Kevin,” confirmed the head coach.
Theodor Gebre Selassie should take on even more responsibility. After the departure of Davy Klaassen, the Czech was appointed the new vice-captain, Maximilian Eggestein moves up as his representative. “He has been with Werder for many years and has also become a face of the club,” said Kohfeldt, explaining his decision in favor of Gebre Selassie and saying about Eggestein: “He has a very important position on the pitch. We have a very strong relationship of trust and Maxi is ready to take on a little more responsibility. “
Werder Bremen are facing a fresh start and will have to rely on the existing player material. “We are at the beginning of building a new team,” said Kohfeldt, who emphasized the importance of the upcoming game against Freiburg: “Of course this is a very important game. If we were able to score points in a difficult away game like Freiburg , the belief that the team would regularly score or win would grow. “
With six points from three games, Werder had an excellent start to the season and could cultivate a completely new self-image in the team with an away win in Freiburg. And maybe Davy Klaassen and Milot Rashica will soon be (athletically) forgotten.
Leave a Reply