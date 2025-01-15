





































































Generated by BeSoccer





The meeting Werder Bremen – Heidenheim of the Bundesliga, which is played at Weserstadion at 8:30 p.m. can be seen live through

DAZN

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

Werder Bremen – Heidenheim

Classification and statistics between Werder Bremen – Heidenheim

Werder Bremen comes into the match after having faced each other the day before the



RB Leipzig



while Heidenheim played their last Bundesliga match against



Union Berlin



. He Werder Bremen currently occupies the position number 9 of the Bundesliga with 26 points, while their rival,

Heidenheimoccupies the place 15 with 14 points.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Bundesliga matches of the day, the Werder Bremen schedule, the Heidenheim schedule and the Bundesliga statistics. You can also check the Bundesliga standings.