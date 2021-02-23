Werder Bremen has signed former junior international Tom Berger. The 19-year-old comes from in the summer VfL Wolfsburg.
In Wolfsburg, Berger went through all the junior teams. He was used three times for the German U19 national team. In the current season, the defensive midfielder posted seven appearances in the Regionalliga Nord / Nordost for VfL II. However, he was only in the starting line-up twice.
From the new season onwards, the youngster wants to try his luck in Bremen. He is also planned for Werder initially for the second team in the regional league.
“Tom Berger is a player who will help us in central midfield. He showed in Wolfsburg that he has great potential. We saw that at the last meeting last year. We are happy that Tom is for decided to move to Osterdeich, “said Werder’s NLZ manager Björn Schierenbeck about the transfer.
Berger himself hopes to make the step into the Bundesliga in Bremen: “I’m really looking forward to the new challenge and can hardly wait to start in the summer. The discussions with those responsible made my decision very easy from the start. I’m convinced of the way Werder is going with young players and will do everything possible to join the list of players who became professionals at SVW. “