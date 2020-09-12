Ömer Toprak and Marco Friedl ought to have one of the best playing cards as a duo. With out an harm, the clearer who was dedicated from Dortmund final season ought to change into necessary. A robust preparation speaks for the Austrian, which has most likely lifted him in entrance of Werder captain Niklas Moisander.

This query is crucial for the solid. She’s going to resolve whether or not newcomer Tahith Chong will discover a place immediately, or whether or not Yuya Osako can play in his ultimate place, the ten.

Niclas Füllkrug or Davie Selke might begin subsequent to him. Selke was extraordinarily correct just lately and labored nicely with Sargent. Nevertheless, expertise and dedication communicate for “abundance”. Johannes Eggestein must be again in line once more after a very good early kind.

A minimum of certainly one of them will most likely give Kohfeldt some enjoying time in Jena. It might be a sign of the place during which Bremen will notably concentrate on the youth.

This season, the coordination and timing must be proper. With out the numerous failures of the earlier yr, the protection is rather more established. However errors in focus are rapidly punished by any opponent.